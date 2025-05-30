SIGINT, electronic warfare capabilities for soldiers to be expanded under U.S. Army contract

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a contract modification from the U.S. Army to continue delivering, training, and fielding the Terrestrial Layer System Brigade Combat Team Manpack (TLS BCT Manpack), the company announced in a statement.

The nearly $400 million award was issued to CACI subsidiary Mastodon Design and will support expanded procurement of mobile electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems intended for deployment with U.S. Army Brigade Combat Teams, the statement reads.

According to the company, the TLS BCT Manpack provides a software-defined, modular system that allows for rapid updates and customization based on mission requirements. Designed with low size, weight, and power (SWaP) characteristics, the system is intended for use by soldiers in contested and high-risk operational environments, the company adds.

CACI states that the technology enhances situational awareness and decision-making at the tactical edge by integrating EW and SIGINT capabilities into a single platform for multi-domain operations.