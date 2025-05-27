Active protection radar tested on Leopard tanks by Indra

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Indra

ZARAGOZA, Spain. Indra completed testing of its Nemus active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for integration with Leopard battle tanks, the company announced in a statement.

The tests were conducted at the Spanish Army’s Armored Units Instruction Center (CENAD) and evaluated the radar’s ability to detect and track drones, anti-tank missiles, and other projectiles. This effort follows earlier evaluations held at the Army’s Radio Evaluation and Experimentation Center (CEAR) in Guadalajara, the statement reads.

Nemus is designed for use on mechanized vehicles and tanks to support active protection systems by identifying incoming threats and enabling countermeasures, the company says. It can detect a range of threats including micro-drones, rocket-propelled grenades, and supersonic arrow-type munitions, the statement adds.

According to the company, the radar includes signal processing capabilities to distinguish false targets and resist electronic jamming, and can function under extreme environmental conditions.

The company says the Nemus system is intended to contribute to the self-sufficiency of European defense forces in modern operational environments, where the use of low-cost uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) is increasingly common.