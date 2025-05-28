Amphenol Printed Circuits Brings Its Boards to the 2025 IMS

Press Release

Graphic courtesy Amphenol

WALLINGFORD, Conn. Amphenol Printed Circuits will be offering a small but impressive sample of its vast design, manufacturing, and test capabilities in radio frequency (RF) printed circuit boards (PCBs) Rigid-Flex/Flex and backplanes at the 2025 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium exhibition, to be held June 15-20 in San Francisco.

Visitors to booth #1126 in the Moscone Center can see examples of PCBs for commercial and military applications, including high-speed-digital (HSD) circuits to 25 Gb/s, RF/microwave planar antenna arrays and beamforming networks to 40 GHz and beyond, and hybrid combinations of analog, digital, and RF/microwave assemblies precision designed, assembled, and tested in APC’s world-class facilities in Nashua, NH, Mesa AZ, and Nogales Mexico, delivering full turnkey assembles.

Maintaining strong relationships with leading circuit material suppliers and leveraging Amphenol’s vast portfolio of RF connectors and components, Amphenol Printed Circuits has designed and manufactured PCBs and backplanes for commercial and mission-critical Military applications for more than 30 years. Based on the latest low-loss rigid, flex, and rigid-flex circuit materials, and with low-profile copper, these cost-effective circuit solutions serve the most challenging requirements in aerospace/defense, industrial, space, and telecommunications applications.

Don’t miss a chance to find out if Amphenol Printed Circuits can supply your next PCB!

Press Contact: Jaime Leger -- [email protected]

(401) 487-8566