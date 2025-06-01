Military Embedded Systems

20 GHz Direct Sampling: All in One Nyquist—Part 2: Quadrature Interleaving

June 01, 2025

20 GHz Direct Sampling: All in One Nyquist—Part 2: Quadrature Interleaving

Direct RF sampled systems are evolving to encompass broader capabilities, allowing them to capture a wider bandwidth all in a single Nyquist zone.


Sampling from 2 GHz to 18 GHz concurrently enables more sophisticated options to monitor a larger spectrum, without issues of frequency band aliasing. Quadrature interleaving offers a novel solution to expand sampling bandwidth without the complexities of managing double-rate clocks, clock inversion, or doubling the data output.

Analog Devices

