20 GHz Direct Sampling: All in One Nyquist—Part 2: Quadrature Interleaving

Whitepaper

Direct RF sampled systems are evolving to encompass broader capabilities, allowing them to capture a wider bandwidth all in a single Nyquist zone.

Sampling from 2 GHz to 18 GHz concurrently enables more sophisticated options to monitor a larger spectrum, without issues of frequency band aliasing. Quadrature interleaving offers a novel solution to expand sampling bandwidth without the complexities of managing double-rate clocks, clock inversion, or doubling the data output.