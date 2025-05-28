Liquid-cooled 3U VPX ATR system introduced by 7Starlake

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via 7StarLake TAIPEI, Taiwan. 7Starlake released a new 3U VPX liquid-cooled ATR system designed for defense and aerospace applications, the company announced in a statement.

The 7SL-3500 integrates a closed-loop liquid cooling system into a compact 3U ATR chassis, supporting up to 500 watts of thermal design power (TDP) without requiring an external coolant source, the statement reads. Built on the VITA 48.4 Liquid Flow Through (LFT) standard, the system uses internal coolant channels and a hybrid conduction cold plate to manage high-heat components in space-constrained environments.

The system’s architecture is based on OpenVPX and includes slot profiles and a 3-slot VPX backplane aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. The company says this allows for flexible CPU and GPU configurations and cross-platform interoperability.

According to the company, the ruggedized enclosure is intended for extreme operational environments and is suited for applications such as software-defined radar, sensor fusion, electronic warfare, and threat detection on platforms including uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), hypersonic glide vehicles, and ground-based autonomous systems.