W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

Press Release

Scottsdale, AZ — W5 Technologies is offering expanded capabilities through its Mighty MUOSe™, a lightweight, energy-efficient system bringing persistent coverage for MUOS, the military’s secure communications network. The first and only prototype of its kind, Mighty MUOSe™ serves as a MUOS extender, allowing warfighters to stay connected even when satellites go offline or can’t be reached. Mighty MUOSe™ keeps units linked when encountering scenarios in hard-to-reach environments, from polar regions to mountainous terrain to deliver reliable coverage from Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

W5 Technologies developed the groundbreaking Mighty MUOSe™ after the U.S. Navy issued a Small Business Innovation (SBIR) topic seeking persistent MUOS coverage over the North Pole.

Mighty MUOSe™ is fully-lab tested, with field-tested hardware and is 5G ready to integrate into spacecraft or mission platforms. Click here to download the Mighty MUOSe™ specs sheet.

“We’re focused on making dependable communications available anywhere our operators need them,” said Jason Ferguson, CEO of W5. “By bringing the satellite closer to the user, Mighty MUOSe™ represents the kind of adaptable, resilient technology that today’s missions demand. It essentially puts the satellite right over the warfighters on the frontline so they get better coverage.”

W5 Technologies builds wireless equipment for the Department of Defense market. Another one of the company’s products, the Mighty MUOOS™, allows agencies to test their communications tools to see how they work prior to going over the live system. The Mighty MUOOS™ lets organizations bring this quick troubleshooting tool into their own labs when testing and integrating MUOS terminals.

About W5 Technologies

Founded in 1991 and based in Scottsdale, AZ, W5 Technologies is led by the engineers who pioneered military satellite communications. The company delivers field-tested, easy-to-use solutions for defense and government customers. W5 is the first and only provider of a fully functional satellite communications troubleshooting system, the Mighty MUOOS™, on the market, with a proven track record of on-time, on-budget delivery. For more information or to schedule a demo of Mighty MUOSe™, please contact W5 Technologies at (480) 422-6009.