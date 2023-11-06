Signal Hound’s All-New SP145 Now in Stock and Available to Order

Press Release

Image courtesy Signal Hound

BATTLE GROUND, Washington. Signal Hound, a manufacturer of high-performance, accessible test equipment, is pleased to announce its new spectrum analyzer, the SP145, is now in stock and available to order.

Customers can add an SP145 analyzer to their RF analysis toolkits for just $9,950 US retail. The compact format, coupled with remarkable frequency accuracy, make this product an excellent option for field, test, or even aerial applications.

“The initial response to the SP145 at IMS this year was exciting for us at Signal Hound as well as for our customers who have long requested a spectrum analyzer with its capabilities,” said Harrison Osbourn, Signal Hound CEO. “The SP145 excels at drive test, vector signal analysis, RF survey, and even airborne measurement functionality. It fits perfectly in the toolkit of commercial wireless technicians and operators.” The SP145 is specialized for accurate remote spectrum monitoring and analysis in a portable, durable format. It features 200 GHz/sec sweep speed, 40 MHz streaming bandwidth, and –160 dBm displayed noise average.

An included internal GPS adds a critical dimension of spectrum analysis when out in the field. It is USB-C powered for fast and accurate RF data acquisition in a continuously changing environment.

Additional features include Programmable API/SCIPI Automation and Real-Time Analysis. The SP145 was initially introduced in June 2023 during the IEEE MTT International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Diego, California.

About Signal Hound: Signal Hound is a manufacturer of high-performance, accessible test equipment based in Battle Ground, WA. Starting out as Test Equipment Plus in 1996 and offering used test equipment and repair services, Signal Hound expanded its offerings in 2010 with the introduction of the USB-SA44 USB-powered spectrum analyzer. Signal Hound has since added several award-winning RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators, now sold globally. Visit www.signalhound.com for more information.