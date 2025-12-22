Military Embedded Systems

200 Puma infantry fighting vehicles to be procured for German Bundeswehr through PSM

News

December 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

200 Puma infantry fighting vehicles to be procured for German Bundeswehr through PSM
Image via Rheinmetall

KOBLENZ, Germany. Projekt System & Management GmbH (PSM) signed an amended framework contract to supply 200 additional Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the German Bundeswehr in a deal valued at €4.2 billion gross, the company announced in a statement.

PSM is a joint venture between Rheinmetall and KNDS Deutschland (KNDS), with each company slated to receive €2.1 billion gross under the procurement, the statement reads. The amendment was signed at the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) in Koblenz and is expected to take legal effect in January 2026, the company says.

The contract expansion adds to an existing framework agreement awarded in May 2023 and covers not only combat vehicles but also protection modules and storage containers, according to the statement. First deliveries are scheduled for mid-2028, the company says.

PSM says a further contract amendment for an S2 configuration is planned for mid-2026 to address obsolescence and add capabilities including drone defense based on the Jackal armored-vehicle turret. Separately, BAAINBw has commissioned upgrades of 297 in-service Puma vehicles to the S1 standard through 2029, including day/night cameras, the multi-role light guided missile system (MELLS), and digital radios, the statement reads.

