Armored 6x6 vehicles delivered to German armed forces by Patria

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bundeswehr

ZEITHAIN, Germany. Patria delivered the first five Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6x6 armored vehicles to the Bundeswehr under two procurement contracts signed in December 2025, the company announced in a statement.

The handover took place in Zeithain, Germany, the statement reads. Patria says the deliveries are part of Germany’s participation in the multinational CAVS program, which the company describes as Finnish-led and comprised of seven member nations: Finland, Latvia, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

Patria says it leads development of the 6x6 armored vehicle system within the program and that production relies on industrial participation across the member nations. For Germany’s deliveries, Patria says it is working with German industry partners including FFG, JWT, and KNDS.

Patria says it has received orders, including options, for nearly 2,000 Patria 6x6 vehicles across the program and has delivered more than 300 vehicles to date. The company adds that the CAVS framework remains open to additional nations by mutual consent of participating countries.