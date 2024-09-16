U.S. DoD announces Intel to receive up to $3 billion in CHIPS Act funding

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Department of Commerce announced that Intel Corp. has received as much as $3 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act as part of the Secure Enclave program, which was started to expand the trusted manufacturing of leading-edge semiconductors for the U.S. government.

According to information in the announcment, the Secure Enclave program builds on previous projects between Intel and the DoD -- including Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) and State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) -- and is intended to help secure the U.S. chip supply chain and boost the resilience and security of U.S. technological systems.

Intel reports that it is pursuing the semiconductor manufacturing and research and development projects at its sites in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon.