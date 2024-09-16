Military Embedded Systems

U.S. DoD announces Intel to receive up to $3 billion in CHIPS Act funding

News

September 16, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Department of Commerce announced that Intel Corp. has received as much as $3 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act as part of the Secure Enclave program, which was started to expand the trusted manufacturing of leading-edge semiconductors for the U.S. government.

According to information in the announcment, the Secure Enclave program builds on previous projects between Intel and the DoD -- including Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) and State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) -- and is intended to help secure the U.S. chip supply chain and boost the resilience and security of U.S. technological systems. 

Intel reports that it is pursuing the semiconductor manufacturing and research and development projects at its sites in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon.

 

Featured Companies

Intel Corporation

2200 Mission College Blvd.
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.
News
USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

September 09, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Counter-UAS swarm system aims to protect high-value assets

September 16, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image
News
Echelon AI acquires UAS company Skyfire Consulting

September 12, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
News
Two hundred new modernized Bradley Fighting Vehicles to be built for U.S. Army

September 13, 2024

More Comms