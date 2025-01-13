Introducing AirBorn’s Mighty VPX Power Supply

Eletter Product

AirBorn’s VPX Power Supply is a 2300W+, 6U power supply that offers the highest overall VPX power density and power efficiency available today. As a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product, it meets the VPX and VITA 62 open architecture and performance requirements. Notably, it delivers nearly twice the output of traditional 6U power supplies with a remarkable efficiency of 95%. This allows customers to support the higher power levels required in modern defense applications without increasing the size of their power supply units.

In addition, the power supply boasts conducted EMI emissions that are well below VPX requirements. This unique feature offers significant cost and space savings compared to alternative solutions on the market.

AirBorn’s VPX Power Supply is an intelligent power solution that meets and exceeds the evolving needs of modern defense applications. The embedded intelligence allows flexible sharing through dispatchable power which can be configured to control voltage, balance current, or temperature across multiple power supplies. Additionally, the system intelligence allows system designers to utilize a dual data bus communication where a system controller or chassis manager can talk to the power supply and inquire about input voltages, output cards, power temperatures, and other information from the power supply, possibly predicting failures.

