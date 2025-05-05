Micro-Coax debuts new website

Press Release

POTTSTOWN, Penn. Micro-Coax, a global leader in high-reliability RF and microwave cable solutions, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website (www.micro-coax.com), providing customers with enhanced access to its cutting-edge, mission-critical cable and connectivity solutions.

The brand-new Micro-Coax website showcases the company’s expansive product offerings and resources, providing customers with a seamless, comprehensive approach to finding the most advanced signal transmission technologies.

“This website launch represents a transformative moment for our customers,” said Kevin Warner, Business Unit Director. “We’re providing engineers and procurement teams with unprecedented access to our high-performance transmission solutions, including our semi-rigid cables and assemblies, innovative UTiFLEX® solutions, and ARACON® technologies. And as we continue to innovate in the RF and microwave signal transmission market, we’re committed to making our expertise and solutions more accessible.”

Enhanced Customer Experience

The new website delivers immediate benefits to customers:

Comprehensive Product Information: Visitors can easily access detailed specifications and applications for Micro-Coax’s full range of high-reliability coaxial cables and assemblies spanning defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

Direct Access to Webstore: Customers can now easily purchase products through the integrated webstore link, streamlining the procurement process.

User-Friendly Calculator: An intuitive interface allows for calculating insertion loss in Micro-Coax cables based on frequency and length parameters.

Distributor Network: A dedicated distributors page helps customers locate authorized Micro-Coax distributors and inventory worldwide.

“Our customers operate in mission-critical environments where reliability isn’t optional—it’s essential,” noted Joana Rodrigues, Micro-Coax Marketing Manager. “This new digital platform reflects our commitment to not just providing products but delivering complete solutions that solve our customers’ most complex signal transmission challenges, even under extreme environmental conditions.”