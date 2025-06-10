Military Embedded Systems

Communications system from Ultra I&C to be evaluated by U.S. Army

News

June 10, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Ultra I&C

AUSTIN, Tex. Ultra I&C will provide the U.S. Army with its Archer troposcatter system under a new contract aimed at getting Archer into the hands of Army soldiers for training and evaluation in an effort to enhance network resiliency by adding an additional form of secure communications. 

The modular Archer system enables high-throughput beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications exceeding U.S. Army range requirements by maintaining secure links without the need for connection with satellites or ground-based infrastructure. According to the Ultra I&C announcement, the system uses advanced encryption and antijamming features, can be deployed in 15 minutes, and meets all required military standards (MIL-STD) for operations in the most challenging environments while largely reducing size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C). 

Jeffrey Wrobel, vice president of business development for Ultra I&C’s Communications division, stated: “In the landscape of congested modern warfare and the real possibility of a day without satellites, troposcatter is an essential technology.”

 

Featured Companies

Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
