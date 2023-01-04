Micross acquires RF and microwave company KCB Solutions

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, N.Y. Micross Components -- which makes microelectronics products used in the defense, aerospace, and space industries, among others -- announced it has acquired KCB Solutions (Shirley, Massachusetts), a provider of RF and microwave products.

According to the Micross announcement, KCB Solutions provides highly-engineered, leaded and leadless, GaN/GaAs (gallium nitride/gallium arsenide) RF and microwave switches, attenuators, amplifiers, multichip, and functional modules for both standard and custom orders.

Vincent Buffa, chairman and CEO of Micross, noted in the announcement that his company's acquisition of KCB Solutions will greatly expand Micross's proprietary portfolio of high-reliability RF and microwave products.