Microwave and RF company CyberRadio Solutions to exhibit at AOC 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Microwave/RF/signal-processing hardware company CyberRadio Solutions will be exhibiting its network-defined radio (NDR) products at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to a company announcement, CyberRadio Solutions will soon be introducing a commercial set of hardware platforms as well as applications; the company says that the hardware platforms will be centered on low-channel-count receivers and transceivers that are cost-effective, achieve low size, weight, and power (SWaP) goals, and are GNU radio-compatible.

The company says that potential applications for its upcoming products include spectrum analyzers, amateur radio astronomy and satellite communications.

AOC showgoers can visit CyberRadio Solutions at Booth #807.