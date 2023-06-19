Military Embedded Systems

Sensor suite for German EW fighter aircraft to be provided by Saab

News

June 19, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab's Arexis sensor suite has been selected by Germany's defence procurement office (BAAINBw) to be integrated into the German Eurofighter for electronic warfare (EW) adaptation, according to a company announcement.

BAAINBw made the decision following a comprehensive market survey that assessed multiple products from various European and international EW providers. The options were evaluated based on their performance, integration process, and route to certification, the company says.

Saab plans to carry out a significant portion of the work in Bavaria, Germany, in conjunction with its artificial intelligence partner, Helsing. The Arexis system uses a combination of advanced hardware and software, including AI algorithms, to help deal with complex electromagnetic environments, the statement reads.

While the company has yet to sign a contract or receive an official order, the BAAINBw's decision aligns with Germany's plan last year to equip 15 of the German Air Force’s Eurofighters for EW missions, the company says.

Featured Companies

Saab

Saab

