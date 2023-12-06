Test & measurement equipment will be shown by Signal Hound at AOC 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Signal Hound 60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Test-equipment manufacturer Signal Hound will be showing several new RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

One of the new offerings Signal Hound will be promoting is the SP145 is a high-performance, 14.5 GHz real-time spectrum analyzer and monitoring receiver.

Tha company says that its newest analyzer features sweep speeds up to 200 GHz/sec, 40 MHz streaming bandwidth, -160 dBm displayed noise average, and an internal GPS for enhanced field measurements.

Showgoers may visit the Signal Hound booth at #1439.