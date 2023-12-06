Military Embedded Systems

Test & measurement equipment will be shown by Signal Hound at AOC 2023

News

December 06, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Signal Hound

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Test-equipment manufacturer Signal Hound will be showing several new RF spectrum analyzers and signal generators at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

One of the new offerings Signal Hound will be promoting is the SP145 is a high-performance, 14.5 GHz real-time spectrum analyzer and monitoring receiver. 

Tha company says that its newest analyzer features sweep speeds up to 200 GHz/sec, 40 MHz streaming bandwidth, -160 dBm displayed noise average, and an internal GPS for enhanced field measurements.

Showgoers may visit the Signal Hound booth at #1439.

