Military Embedded Systems

Rugged 1/2 ATR Aligned to SOSA, CMFF and SAVE Ready

Eletter Product

3U short ATR-3600S with 6-slot backplane incorporates modular design for various configurations.

See this unit and other platforms at AUSA Global Force – booth 636

  • Rugged, short half ATR aligned to SOSA™
  • Six-slot chassis ideal for deployable applications
  • Modular design enables various 3U PIC configurations
  • Compatible with the SAVE envelope in CMFF
  • Enhanced design enables advanced airflow

Elma Electronic’s rugged enclosure aligned to SOSA™ is a short 1/2 ATR designed for deployable applications. The ATR-3600S is a six-slot chassis that accepts 3U plug-in cards (PICs) as well as a VITA 62 power supply, all aligned to SOSA. 

Increased availability of plug-in cards aligned to SOSA is accelerating the speed of integration and enabling more rapid field testing of complex sensor systems. The ATR-3600S builds on that by giving integrators a COTS-based, ready-to-deploy, SOSA aligned chassis to host a range of SOSA plug-in cards.

Adding to the system’s flexibility, the ATR-3600S can be integrated with plug-in cards such as compute- or I/O-intensive processors, Ethernet and PCIe switches, PNT, RF transceivers, and  a wide range of interface connections are supported. 

The modular chassis offers a robust set of features for reliable and easy operation. It is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 and can be configured for any number of mission-critical applications such as tactical communications, C5ISR, EW, SIGINT and more.

A USB-based maintenance aggregator port on the front panel facilitates simplified servicing.  The aluminum dip-brazed exterior meets rugged requirements. 

The lightweight unit can be used in compact, low load applications and includes several military grade components, such as MIL-STD-38999 connectors and high-altitude fan tray that operates under extreme conditions. The power supply and line filter combination provides EMC shielding compliant to MIL-STD-461E.

Visit our website for more details.

Featured Companies

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms