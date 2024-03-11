Rugged 1/2 ATR Aligned to SOSA, CMFF and SAVE Ready

3U short ATR-3600S with 6-slot backplane incorporates modular design for various configurations.

See this unit and other platforms at AUSA Global Force – booth 636

Rugged, short half ATR aligned to SOSA™

Six-slot chassis ideal for deployable applications

Modular design enables various 3U PIC configurations

Compatible with the SAVE envelope in CMFF

Enhanced design enables advanced airflow

Elma Electronic’s rugged enclosure aligned to SOSA™ is a short 1/2 ATR designed for deployable applications. The ATR-3600S is a six-slot chassis that accepts 3U plug-in cards (PICs) as well as a VITA 62 power supply, all aligned to SOSA.

Increased availability of plug-in cards aligned to SOSA is accelerating the speed of integration and enabling more rapid field testing of complex sensor systems. The ATR-3600S builds on that by giving integrators a COTS-based, ready-to-deploy, SOSA aligned chassis to host a range of SOSA plug-in cards.

Adding to the system’s flexibility, the ATR-3600S can be integrated with plug-in cards such as compute- or I/O-intensive processors, Ethernet and PCIe switches, PNT, RF transceivers, and a wide range of interface connections are supported.

The modular chassis offers a robust set of features for reliable and easy operation. It is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 and can be configured for any number of mission-critical applications such as tactical communications, C5ISR, EW, SIGINT and more.

A USB-based maintenance aggregator port on the front panel facilitates simplified servicing. The aluminum dip-brazed exterior meets rugged requirements.

The lightweight unit can be used in compact, low load applications and includes several military grade components, such as MIL-STD-38999 connectors and high-altitude fan tray that operates under extreme conditions. The power supply and line filter combination provides EMC shielding compliant to MIL-STD-461E.

