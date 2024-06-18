Military Embedded Systems

Story

June 18, 2024

Best In Show awards at MOSA Summit: Excellence in embedded & rugged computing

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- MOSA Industry & Government Summit & Expo. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's MOSA Industsry & Government Summit & Expo. 

LCR Embedded Systems won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category for its 800 Series CMOSS MOSA System for SOSA Aligned Payloads.

In photo (L-R): LCR's Steve Gudknecht, Cody Bickford, Dan Gallagher, Tim Kelly, Pres/Gen Mgr Sean Campbell.

 

Elma Electronic took a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its Rugged Deployable, SAVE-Compliant #CMFF #Chassis.

In photo: Ken Grob, Elma's Director of Embedded Technology.

 

Concurrent Real-Time won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Software category for its RedHawk Linux offering. 

In photo: (L) Lisa Thornhill, Senior Marketing Communications Manager; (R) Arturo Carcamo, Senior Application Engineer.

 

RTI Software won a 4-Star Award in the Real-Time Data Sharing category for its RTI Connext product. 

In photo : Rob Proctor, Staff Field Application Engineer.

 

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

 

Featured Companies

LCR Embedded Systems

9 South Forrest Ave.
Jeffersonville, PA 19403
Website
[email protected]

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website

Real Time Innovations (RTI)

232 E. Java Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Website

Concurrent Real-Time

