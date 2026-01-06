AI-enabled electro-optical surveillance units ordered from Chess Dynamics

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Chess Dynamics

HORSHAM, U.K. Surveillance and fire-control solution provider Chess Dynamics won an order worth £1.4 million ($1.9 million) from a major weapons-system prime contractor for a number of Hawkeye electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) units.

The EOSSs, according to the Chess Dynamics announcement, will be integrated into mobile air defense units to provide the necessary advanced electro-optical targeting of hostile airborne threats. The company states that its Hawkeye EOSS enables long-range detection, identification, and tracking using a combination of high-resolution optical and thermal sensors, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tracking software, and a precision positioner, all of which are intended to operate in demanding operational environments.

The Hawkeye EOSS also leverages Chess’ DEFT AI-enhanced tracking algorithms to ensure robust capture and track maintenance of hostile targets.