Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled electro-optical surveillance units ordered from Chess Dynamics

News

January 06, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled electro-optical surveillance units ordered from Chess Dynamics
Image courtesy Chess Dynamics

HORSHAM, U.K. Surveillance and fire-control solution provider Chess Dynamics won an order worth £1.4 million ($1.9 million) from a major weapons-system prime contractor for a number of Hawkeye electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) units.

The EOSSs, according to the Chess Dynamics announcement, will be integrated into mobile air defense units to provide the necessary advanced electro-optical targeting of hostile airborne threats. The company states that its Hawkeye EOSS enables long-range detection, identification, and tracking using a combination of high-resolution optical and thermal sensors, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tracking software, and a precision positioner, all of which are intended to operate in demanding operational environments.

The Hawkeye EOSS also leverages Chess’ DEFT AI-enhanced tracking algorithms to ensure robust capture and track maintenance of hostile targets.

 

Featured Companies

Chess Dynamics

Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
RF-based communication and surveillance systems to be provided for naval operations by OSI Systems

January 09, 2026

More Comms