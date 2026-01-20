Military Embedded Systems

Golden Dome contract spot won by technology provider V2X

News

January 20, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Golden Dome contract spot won by technology provider V2X
Pixabay/stock image

RESTON, Va. Critical-technology provider V2X, Inc. was awarded a spot on the massive (as much as $151 billion) contract under the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle, known colloquially as "Golden Dome." 

Under the terms of the V2X agreement, the company will partner with the MDA and industry to accelerate the delivery of innovative defense capabilities across a range of mission areas. V2X's past and current government contracts include initiatives such as the COBRA DANE littoral radar and the COBRA KING shipboard radar platform, which the company says highlights the company's expertise in early warning radar systems, sustainment, scalable integrations, and systems engineering

The SHIELD ID/IQ -- under which approximately 2,440 applicants have won contracts -- is designed to support rapid innovation, scale technology solutions, and advance sytems that strengthen national security and enhance defense readiness.

Featured Companies

V2X

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via AeroVironment
News
Top 10 Military Embedded Systems stories of 2025

January 19, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo: DARPA
News
Autonomous "Grand Challenge" program from DARPA reaching endpoint

January 19, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Pixabay/stock image
News
Golden Dome contract spot won by technology provider V2X

January 20, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image: Abaco Systems
News
SOSA aligned SBC with advanced AI capabilities introduced by Abaco Systems

January 15, 2026

More A.I.