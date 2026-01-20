Golden Dome contract spot won by technology provider V2X

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Pixabay/stock image

RESTON, Va. Critical-technology provider V2X, Inc. was awarded a spot on the massive (as much as $151 billion) contract under the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle, known colloquially as "Golden Dome."

Under the terms of the V2X agreement, the company will partner with the MDA and industry to accelerate the delivery of innovative defense capabilities across a range of mission areas. V2X's past and current government contracts include initiatives such as the COBRA DANE littoral radar and the COBRA KING shipboard radar platform, which the company says highlights the company's expertise in early warning radar systems, sustainment, scalable integrations, and systems engineering

The SHIELD ID/IQ -- under which approximately 2,440 applicants have won contracts -- is designed to support rapid innovation, scale technology solutions, and advance sytems that strengthen national security and enhance defense readiness.