L3Harris, Leidos, and MAG Aerospace team up for Army HADES program

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 — L3Harris Technologies Leidos, and MAG Aerospace joined hands for the U.S. Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program. The companies plan to deploy a fleet of aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to gather relevant and reliable operational intelligence.

“Our L3Harris, Leidos, and MAG Aerospace team brings several years of investment in building, operating and proving the Army’s concept of operations for modern multi-domain missions,” says Jason Lambert, President, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, L3Harris.

“We’re pleased to bring our expertise in open architecture, aircraft modifications and integrating a wide range of complex mission packages to the L3Harris HADES team,” says Tim Freeman, Senior Vice President and Airborne Solutions Operations Manager, Leidos.

“MAG Aerospace has made substantial investments in the U.S. Army’s next generation, multi-domain ISR platforms as evident by our recent award of the ATHENA-R contract,” says Matt Bartlett, President, MAG Aerospace. “HADES will provide deep sensing solutions as a key enabler to the Army’s Long-Range Precision Fires priority.”

The L3Harris-led HADES team has experience designing, integrating, certifying, and operating ISR business jets for the U.S. Army. L3Harris operates a Bombardier Global Series jet as part of the Army’s Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System program supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, while Leidos operates two special mission aircraft for the Army’s Airborne Reconnaissance Targeting and Exploitation Multi-Mission Intelligence System program in support of U.S. European Command.

MAG Aerospace heads the Army’s ATHENA-R program with L3Harris to deliver two enhanced ISR aircraft.

L3Harris is currently working on Phase 2 of the Army’s Multi-Domain Sensing System program to develop, build, integrate, and demonstrate prototype electronic and communications intelligence sensors onto the new HADES platform.

Integrated on Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, the proposed HADES solution will offer greater survivability, capability and coverage in support of U.S. combatant commands, according to the L3Harris release.