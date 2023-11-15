Military Embedded Systems

New missile defense lab opened in Huntsville by Lockheed Martin

November 15, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Lockheed Martin unveiled a new engineering facility at its Huntsville campus in an effort to expand its missile defense capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The $16.5 million, 25,000-square foot facility is specifically intended to bolster the company's digital integration capacity, particularly for the nation's homeland defense interceptor program, the statement reads.

The Missile System Integration Lab (MSIL), a key component of this expansion, is built for the development, testing, and system integration of the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the statement adds.

"This facility serves as a testbed to prove out our hardware and software integration, adding new levels of digital capability, agility, and connectivity with our customers," said Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed Martin, in the statement.

