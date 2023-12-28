Military Embedded Systems

Sensor payloads for Thai patrol boats to be provided by IAI

December 28, 2023

Image courtesy IAI

BANGKOK, Thailand. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a contract with the Royal Thai Navy to provide six of its Sea Mini-POP sensor payloads that are designed to enhance the capabilities of the Navy's patrol vessels, particularly in challenging conditions, the company announced in a statement.

The Sea Mini-POP is a multi-sensor electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payload that uses a thermal camera with continuous optical zoom, a color camera with continuous daytime zoom, a laser rangefinder, and incorporates advanced image processing, positioning, and focusing capabilities, the company says.

This is the company's first contract with the Royal Thai Navy. The company's client roster in the maritime sector includes various global armed forces, with the Israeli Navy as a primary client, for which IAI is a major supplier, the statement adds.

