Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps completes first live-fire exercise with Iron Dome interceptors

News

October 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rafael

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Marine Corps completed its first live-fire training exercise with a new air defense system that integrates the Iron Dome (Tamir) interceptor, Rafael announced in a statement.

The tested system combines a U.S.-based radar and command-and-control center with the Iron Dome interceptor and a mobile launcher specifically developed by Rafael and Raytheon for the Marine Corps, the statement reads. During the exercise, Marines achieved multiple target interceptions, fully operating the system in real-time scenarios.

This exercise marks a significant step in the Marine Corps' Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) program, which includes a series of tests and training to assess a prototype system for medium-range air defense, the statement reads. The Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptor—adapted for Marine Corps use—is designed to counter threats like cruise missiles, UAVs, and various types of rockets, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

RAFAEL

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods to be delivered to Poland for new FA-50 fighter jets

October 31, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Haivision
Product
Haivision Releases Free Video Player for Real-Time ISR Streams

October 30, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber