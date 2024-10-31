U.S. Marine Corps completes first live-fire exercise with Iron Dome interceptors

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rafael WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Marine Corps completed its first live-fire training exercise with a new air defense system that integrates the Iron Dome (Tamir) interceptor, Rafael announced in a statement.

The tested system combines a U.S.-based radar and command-and-control center with the Iron Dome interceptor and a mobile launcher specifically developed by Rafael and Raytheon for the Marine Corps, the statement reads. During the exercise, Marines achieved multiple target interceptions, fully operating the system in real-time scenarios.

This exercise marks a significant step in the Marine Corps' Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) program, which includes a series of tests and training to assess a prototype system for medium-range air defense, the statement reads. The Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptor—adapted for Marine Corps use—is designed to counter threats like cruise missiles, UAVs, and various types of rockets, according to the statement.