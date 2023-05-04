Airborne SIGINT contract won by Israel Aerospace Industries

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy IAI

TEL AVIV, Israel. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), through its defense electronics subsidiary ELTA Systems, has won a contract of more than $100 million to provide airborne Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) solutions to an undisclosed international customer, according to the company.

Under this contract, ELTA will deliver SIGINT systems and airborne communications suites for installation on both manned and unmanned aircraft. These systems are intended to help the buyer gather continuous, detailed intelligence on communications and enemy activity across a wide geographic area, the statement reads. The SIGINT capabilities are designed to handle modern, dense communications and electronic environments, analyze complex signal formats, and create a real-time Electronic Order of Battle (EOB) for time-critical intelligence.

The technology is aimed at equipping forces with the means to sense, communicate, and navigate using the electromagnetic spectrum, the company says.