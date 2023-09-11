Rohde & Schwarz brings signal solutions to DSEI 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Rohde & Schwarz image. LONDON. Rohde & Schwarz is exhibiting its products at this week's Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London -- which will run from September 12-15 -- including the company's mission-proven solutions that help customers deal with all aspect of a signal to achieve full situational awareness and information superiority.

According to a company statement, it will showcase spectrum-monitoring solutions for military applications and will demonstrate to showgoers how it is contributing to the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and the European Secure Software Defined Radio (ESSOR), both of which are intended to facilitate tactical European military interoperability.

At DSEI, Rohde & Schwarz will be showing signals intelligence sensor systems; equipment for edge computing and signal processing; secure communications for land, air, and sea; tools for sensor fusion and signal analysis; communications electronic countermeasures; and more.

Attendees may visit Rohde & Schwarz at Booth H6-430 (Hall 6).