Command-and-control hardware to be developed for UK air defense program

June 09, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Northrop Grumman and Marshall Land Systems signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop command-and-control hardware in support of the United Kingdom’s Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) program, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration aims to support medium- and short-range air defense requirements by combining Northrop Grumman’s experience in integrated air and missile defense command systems with Marshall’s containerized infrastructure platforms, the statement reads.

Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) is expected to play a central role in the effort. IBCS is designed to connect sensors and effectors across services and domains through a modular and open architecture, the company says. It is currently fielded in Poland and is part of the U.S. Army’s modernization efforts for integrated air and missile defense, including future deployment for the defense of Guam.

Marshall Land Systems is expected to provide shelter and systems integration capabilities to support operational deployment, according to the statement.

