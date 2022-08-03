SOSA Aligned RFSoC 3U VPX Adds Greater RF Performance

High-bandwidth data streaming

Waveform signal generator

Communication receiver and transmitter

Electronic Warfare transponder

Sensor interfaces

The Quartz Model 5553 SOSA aligned 8-channel A/D & D/A 3U VPX board, based on the Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ RFSoC Gen 3, provides full sub-6 GHz direct-RF I/O support and greater flexibility with more decimation and interpolation options. The Model 5553 is pre-loaded with a suite of data capture and processing IP modules and is ideal for SIGINT, EW, radar and 5G wireless applications. Complementing the RFSoC’s on-chip resources are the 5553’s sophisticated clocking section for single board and multiboard synchronization, a low-noise front end for RF input and output,16 GBytes of DDR4, a gigabit serial optical interface capable of supporting dual 100 GigE connections and general purpose serial and parallel signal paths to the FPGA.