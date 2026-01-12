PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq Matchstiq Z4 SDR platform for edge applications like small UsX and counter-UsX

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq Matchstiq Z4 SDR platform for edge applications like small UsX and counter-UsXSponsored Story
January 12, 2026
This week’s product, the Epiq Solutions Matchstiq Z4, is a software-defined radio (SDR) and signal-processing platform suited for small-form-factor applications with stringent size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements for applications like small UxS (uncrewed) payloads, jamming/electronic attack, and counter-UxS, among other mission critical systems. The SDR builds on Epiq’s Matchstiq Z2 and Z3u models, which are valued for their small size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP) combined with on-board processing to enable self-contained signal acquisition without the need for an external host.
The Matchstiq Z4 can be battery-operated from an external 9 - 28 Vdc supply, and the integrated system controller enables different power modes, drawing as little as 72 mW, up to full system operation consuming only 10-20 W.
With length and width similar to a large smartphone, the Z4 can be deployed in handheld, manpack, or UxS scenarios. It has 4 RF ports that can be flexibly assigned as transmit or receive, independent or coherent, and also provides enhanced RF performance.
It also has a large AMD Zinq Ultrascale+ MPSoC, and auxiliary functionality like a GPS disciplined oscillator and IMU. In addition, the Z4 introduces two new capabilities for an Epiq product:
- an embedded system controller that can take the Z4 in and out of low-power modes, extending system battery life, and
- two internal M.2 2280 sites that provide a modular platform capability to the product.
Additional Features
- Small size: 6.0" x 3.5" x 1.14"
- Low weight: 1.2 lbs (.55 kg)
- Integrated system controller and real-time clock (RTC) enabling time, GPS geolocation, or GPIO-based wakeup from low power mode
- 4 RF ports dynamically assignable to transmit or receive
- RF channel bandwidth: Up to 50 MHz/channel
- Frequency range: 10 MHz to 6 GHz
- Maximum sample rate: 61.44 MS/sec
- Environmental options:
- Storage: -40° to 85° C
- Operation: -40° to 70° C
For more information, visit the Matchstiq Z4 product page, company’s website, or follow the links below.
