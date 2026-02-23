Cyberdefense company to leverage AI tools for U.S. federal agencies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Wraithwatch image

AUSTIN, Tex. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cyberdefense company Wraithwatch reports that it has been chosen to fulfill a $30 million contract to deploy its agentic cyberdefense platform across multiple U.S. federal agencies that serve critical national-security missions.

According to the terms of the contract, Wraithwatch is slated to deliver its autonomous cyberdefense system that is inteded to continuously model networks, compute attack paths in real time, and deploy defensive mitigations at machine speed.

The company says that the platform uses AI agents that swarm, hunt, and correlate across security data sources to identify and neutralize cyber threats before they can be found and exploited by an adversary.