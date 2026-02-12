IT infrastructure award announced by U.S. Air Force

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Oracle AUSTIN, Tex. Oracle and the U.S. Department of the Air Force have settled on an $88 million firm-fixed price task order under which Oracle will provide Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services for the Air Force Cloud One program.

Under the terms of the agreement, mission owners can also take advantage of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) security services such as the Secure Cloud Computing Architecture -- to better meet the boundary protection needs of the Defense Information Systems Network -- and are also able to leverage Oracle AI Database 26ai on OCI to securely combine organization-specific information and public information when running agentic artificial intelligence (AI) workflows to securely generate sophisticated answers and perform actions autonomously.

The Cloud One program enables customers to capitalize on the security, performance, and resiliency of OCI across multiple classification levels. OCI provides dedicated, secure, and accredited data center support for the DoD, including Top Secret SCI, Special Access Program, and Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Levels 5 and 6 workloads.

Work under the new task order will be performed at contractor-designated facilities throughout the U.S. through December 2028.