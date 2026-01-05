Military Embedded Systems

Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

News

January 05, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International
Image courtesy CACI

RESTON, Va. Security company CACI International won a five-year task order valued at as much as $212 million to deliver software-defined enterprise-level network modernization for the U.S. Space Force.

Under the terms of the United States Air Force Base Infrastructure Modernization (USAF BIM) contract, CACI is tasked with providing reliable, secure, and modernized base area network (BAN) capabilities that scale with mission-critical demand.

According to the company announcement, CACI is spearheading the transformation and unification of legacy network infrastructures across 14 Space Force installations, as the service works at installing advanced infrastructure to achieve enhanced sustainment and visibility.

