Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Spectra

ALPHARETTA, Ga. Mission systems provider Spectra Defense Technologies announced that it recently achieved Final Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 (C3PAO) for all locations after it underwent an independent assessment.

The C3PAO, according to the company announcement, validates its compliance with U.S. Department of War (DoD) cybersecurity requirements in the area of handling controlled unclassified information (CUI).

The federal government's Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) cybersecurity mandate (DFARS 252.204-7012) and related clauses require contractors seeking to handle CUI to use stringent cybersecurity measures aligned with NIST SP 800-171. Compliance with CMMC will become a contractual requirement under DFARS as of November 10, 2026, which means that uncertified contractors will be ineligible for DoW contracts involving CUI.

Ray Munoz, chief executive officer of Spectra Defense Technologies, said of the C3PAO: “CMMC certification reinforces our position as a trusted, compliant partner within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), This certification independently validates our cybersecurity controls and reinforces our readiness to protect sensitive government information across the defense programs we support."