ROVER communication terminals approved for international use by NSA

January 08, 2026

Image via L3Harris

ROCHESTER, New York. The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has approved L3Harris Technologies’ ROVER 6Sc and Tactical Network ROVER 2c intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) terminals for use with the NICM100 security module, the company announced in a statement.

The approval enables coalition forces authorized by the U.S. Department of State to purchase upgrades allowing interoperability with U.S. personnel using NSA-certified cryptography, the statement reads. These new “C” variants are available to eligible partners through Foreign Military Sales agreements.

According to the company, the ROVER line provides real-time full-motion video and network data to support situational awareness, targeting, surveillance, and battle damage assessment missions across air, ground, and maritime platforms. The systems use embedded frequency diversity to improve link reliability and minimize interference.

Previously, only exportable “I” variants were available to international customers, which lacked compatibility with high-assurance U.S. communication channels. With NSA approval, the “C” variants now enable secure coalition data-sharing among U.S. and allied forces operating in more than 50 partner nations, the company says.

