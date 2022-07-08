Military Embedded Systems

$62M contract for multi-mission robots won by Teledyne FLIR

July 08, 2022

Dan Taylor

Photo courtesy of Teledyne FLIR

CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense has won a $62.1 million contract from the U.S. Armed Services for its Centaur multi-mission robots, the company announced in a statement.

The Army, Navy, and other command centers ordered 500 Centaur unmanned ground systems from the company, including spares, antennas, and payload mounting kits.

This contract award raises the total value of the original Man Transportable Robot System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) contract from about $190 million to about $250 million, the statement notes.

The Centaur robot is used by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams to disable unexploded ordnance (UXO) and improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as conduct other dangerous tasks.

Teledyne FLIR has received orders for about 1,800 Centaurs since 2020 from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, the company said.

