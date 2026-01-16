Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous surface vessel maker Seasats wins $24 million DoD award

January 16, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Photo of Seasats Lightfish USV: Joe Bullinger, Navy

SAN DIEGO. Long-endurance autonomous surface vessel (ASV) developer Seasats announced its selection by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to receive a $24 million contract under the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program.

Under the terms of the award, which was made under recommendation of the U.S. Navy and U.S Marine Corps, Seasats will accelerate procurement, production, and scaling of its technologies, which are aimed at delivering advanced maritime capabilities at reduced cost.

The selection of Seasats comes as the Navy increases its use of the Seasats' long-duration ASVs for critical maritime applications. In addition, the Navy used a Seasats Lightfish fully autonomous sea surface vehicle during a September 2025 transatlantic crossing, during which the Lightfish recorded a record speed across the ocean. 

 

