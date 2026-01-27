Loitering munition market projected to reach $13.26 billion by 2030, report claims

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR DELRAY BEACH, Florida. MarketsandMarkets projects the loitering munition market will grow from $5.36 billion in 2025 to $13.26 billion by 2030, representing a 19.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the company announced in a statement.

The forecast is detailed in the firm’s “Loitering Munition Market -- Global Forecast to 2030” report, the statement reads. MarketsandMarkets attributes growth to increased defense spending and demand for strike systems that support real-time monitoring and control, according to the statement. The company cites interest in adding autonomous features and modular designs to loitering weapons, the statement adds.

By connectivity, the “expandable” segment is projected to post the highest CAGR at 20.3%, the company says. The long-range segment (greater than 100 kilometers) is projected to grow fastest by class, while airborne platforms are projected to lead platform growth, according to the statement.

MarketsandMarkets said North America held a 30.6% market share in 2025, while Europe is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, the statement reads. Key companies cited include AeroVironment, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rheinmetall, Elbit Systems, and UVision, the company says.