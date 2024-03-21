Sonobuoy dispensing system using UAS gets California test

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-ASI SAN DIEGO. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) reports that it recently conducted a series of tests on its sonobuoy dispensing system (SDS) using the MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

GA-ASI -- in cooperation with the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) -- performed the tests at the U.S. Navy’s W-291 test range in southern California, during which GA-ASI’s SeaGuardian flew a full test flight configured with the SDS pod and Raytheon's SeaVue multirole radar.

During the test, the SDS pod dropped eight AN/SSQ-53 and two AN/SSQ-62 sonobuoys that were subsequently monitored by the SeaGuardian’s onboard Sonobuoy Monitoring and Control System (SMCS).

GA-ASI President David R. Alexander said of the test: “The demonstration helped us prove out the SDS, which is an important component for our anti-submarine warfare capability.”