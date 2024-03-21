Military Embedded Systems

Sonobuoy dispensing system using UAS gets California test

News

March 21, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-ASI

SAN DIEGO. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) reports that it recently conducted a series of tests on its sonobuoy dispensing system (SDS) using the MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS). 

GA-ASI -- in cooperation with the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) -- performed the tests at the U.S. Navy’s W-291 test range in southern California, during which GA-ASI’s SeaGuardian flew a full test flight configured with the SDS pod and Raytheon's SeaVue multirole radar.

During the test, the SDS pod dropped eight AN/SSQ-53 and two AN/SSQ-62 sonobuoys that were subsequently monitored by the SeaGuardian’s onboard Sonobuoy Monitoring and Control System (SMCS).

GA-ASI President David R. Alexander said of the test: “The demonstration helped us prove out the SDS, which is an important component for our anti-submarine warfare capability.”

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms