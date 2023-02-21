Military Embedded Systems

Surface vessel-based hypersonic contract could be worth as much as $2 billion

February 21, 2023

Artist's rendering: Lockheed Martin

LITTLETON, Colo. Lockheed Martin has signed an agreement -- which could be worth as much as $2 billion if all options are exercised -- with the U.S. Navy to integrate hypersonic strike capability onto the Navy's Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers.

Under the terms of the contract, the Navy will integrate the Lockheed Martin Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system, a hypersonic boost-glide weapon system that enables long-range missile flight at speeds greater than Mach 5 (about 3,800 mph), onto its guided missile destroyers (DDGs). 

Prime contractor Lockheed Martin is slated to provide launcher systems, weapons control, All Up Rounds (AURs) or integrated missile components, and platform integration support for the destroyers. Lockheed Martin -- together with industry partners including subcontractors Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics Mission Systems -- aims to deliver the CPS surface-launched, sea-based hypersonic strike capability to sailors by the mid-2020s.

Additionally, the contract calls for delivery of additional AURs plus canisters for the U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) testing, training, and tactical employment.

 

