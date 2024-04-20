Military Embedded Systems

Solution for increasingly electric aircraft coming from Microchip Technology

News

April 20, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Microchip Technology image

CHANDLER, Ariz. MIcrochip Technology introduced a new integrated actuation power solution that it says leverages companion gate driver boards with hybrid power drive (HPD) modules in silicon carbide or silicon technology with a power range of 5 kVA to 20 kVA.

The companion gate driver boards are designed to be integrated with Microchip’s HPD modules to enable all-in-one motor drives for the electrification of systems such as flight controls, braking, and landing gear. Such systems are designed to scale based on the requirements of the end application, from smaller actuation systems for uncrewed aerial systems to high-power actuation systems for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, more electric aircraft (MEA), and all-electric aircraft.  

According to the Microchip announcement, the companion gate driver boards are low-weight, low-profile, and compact in order to optimize size and power efficiency of actuation systems; additionally, the drivers are designed to operate throughout the temperature range of −55 °C to +110 °C, which applies to aviation applications that are often exposed to harsh environments.

Featured Companies

Microchip Technology

2355 West Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85286
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Topic Tags
Avionics
