$5 billion missile defense contract from MDA won by Boeing

September 01, 2022

Jose Davila/Air Force

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Boeing has won a contract from the Missile Defense Agency worth up to $5 billion for system integration, test, and readiness work for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) program.

The GMD program is responsible for defending the United States from intermediate- and long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles. Boeing has worked on the system since 1998 and it has now been in operation for 18 years as the only defense the United States has against intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Work will mostly take place at Boeing's Huntsville site.

Under the contract, Boeing "is responsible for day-to-day systems operations and readiness, performs routine maintenance functions, performs analysis related to GMD Element health and availability, and executes failure/fault checklists, as appropriate," according to the Defense Department's contract announcement.

The contract authorizes a task order of $506.7 million to be issued to the company now for this work. The contract lasts through Aug. 31, 2027.

