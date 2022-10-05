Military Embedded Systems

Patrol boat autonomy trial for Australian navy to be performed by Austal

News

October 05, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Patrol boat autonomy trial for Australian navy to be performed by Austal
Photo courtesy Austal

CANBERRA, Australia. Austal Australia will use a decommissioned Armidale-class patrol boat for the test and evaluation of autonomous and remotely operated systems, the company announced in a statement.

The Patrol Boat Autonomy Trial (PBAT) is a collaboration between Austal, the Trusted Autonomous Systems Defence Cooperative Research Centre, and the Royal Australian Navy Warfare Innovation Navy (WIN) Branch.

"The Trial will establish robotic, automated and autonomous elements on a patrol boat, providing a proof-of-concept demonstrator, for optionally crewed or autonomous operations for the RAN into the future," the statement reads. "The Trial will also explore the legal, regulatory pathways and requirements of operating an autonomous vessel at sea."

Austal manufactured the patrol boat, and subcontractor L3Harris is the lead on the autonomous vessel technology, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Austal Limited

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
Photo couresy Collins Aerospace
News
MOSA for future vertical lift agreement reached between U.S. Army, Collins Aerospace

October 04, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image: nuraghies/Freepik
Story
SOSA’s rubber is meeting the road in rapid system development

October 07, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir

October 06, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber