Smart weapon from Raytheon approved for use on Navy F/A-18 aircraft

February 20, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

RTX graphic

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon reports that its StormBreaker smart weapon has been approved by the U.S. Navy for operational use on the F/A-18-E/F Super Hornet strike fighter. 

In 2023, the Super Hornet became the first U.S. Navy aircraft to carry StormBreaker; the smart weapon is also approved for use on the F-15E and F/A-18-E/F Super Hornet, and is currently being integrated on the F-35A/B/C.

StormBreaker, according to Raytheon officials, is the only operational smart weapon that is able to engage moving and stationary targets in both fair and adverse weather conditions, over land or at sea; its use enables a single aircraft to engage more surface targets than previously possible; and can fly to strike mobile targets, thereby reducing the amount of time that aircrews spend in potential danger.

"The Super Hornet plays a critical role in the Navy's air combat strategy and equipping it with StormBreaker increases the aircraft's lethality by enabling precision strike in all weather conditions," said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. 

Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
U.S. Navy image
