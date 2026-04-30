Autonomous logistics aircraft prototype to be developed for U.S. Marine Corps by Bell and Near Earth Autonomy

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bell

FORT WORTH, Texas. Bell announced it was selected by Near Earth Autonomy to provide a Bell 505 airframe for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Aerial Resupply Vehicle -- Expeditionary Logistics Increment 2 program, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the program is intended to prototype an uncrewed aerial logistics aircraft for tactical-edge resupply missions in contested environments. Bell says the effort is aimed at creating a middle-weight uncrewed logistics asset for Marine Corps operations.

Bell will provide engineering support for modifications to the Bell 505 to allow for autonomy integration and improved cargo handling, the statement reads. The company also says the aircraft is being developed to meet Aerial Resupply Vehicle -- Expeditionary Logistics performance threshold requirements and to carry a range of payloads and standard containers.

The statement says Bell and Near Earth have worked together before on autonomy development. In 2024, Bell used its Aircraft Laboratory for Future Autonomy platform in flight demonstrations that included an advanced perception system integrated with Near Earth technology, according to the company.