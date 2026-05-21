SOF Week 2026: Radio Test for Hostile Environments (video)Sponsored Story
May 21, 2026
Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators are using radios all over the world in different hostile environments and different mission sets. In this interview, Greg Moring, Global Director of Sales, Astronics Test Systems, discusses how SOF operators leverage radio test systems to ensure their communications technology has the level of readiness they need.
The conversation also explores how the Astronics ATS 6100 solution helps operators maintain their radio equipment and ensure the calibration their radio systems are up to date.