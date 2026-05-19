Legion Intelligence unveils agentic AI platform and laptop-class edge system

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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TAMPA, Florida. Legion Intelligence is showcasing two new products at SOF Week 2026: a set of role-specific AI agent packages called Mission Packs and a new ultra-small form factor edge AI system called Centurion III.

The company says the Mission Packs bundle AI agents, data connections, and governance controls into purpose-built configurations for specific military roles: a Commander Pack that surfaces decisions and tracks activity across fragmented staff inputs; an Intelligence Officer Pack for turning raw reporting into finished intelligence products; an Operations Officer Pack for planning and coordination; and a Maintenance Technician Pack for work order management and parts lookup. The intent is to replace the blank-prompt problem -- where users must construct their own AI workflows from scratch -- with role-ready capability that works within existing operational processes.

Centurion III is a laptop-class edge AI system built on Intel AI PC technology. The system is designed for individual operators and small teams operating in denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited (DDIL) network environments -- automatically shifting from cloud-hosted frontier models, including OpenAI GPT-5.5 and Google Gemini 3.1 Pro, to locally hosted open-weight models when connectivity is unavailable, without operator intervention. Supported local models include Google Gemma 4, NVIDIA Nemotron 3, and OpenAI GPT-OSS 20B.

At USSOCOM Technical Experimentation event TE 26-2, Centurion demonstrated governed AI workflows running on government planning data in a fully disconnected environment, paired with Rancher Government Solutions' hardened platform and HPE edge hardware, the company says. Earlier, it supported XVIII Airborne Corps G2 staff operations during the Scarlet Dragon 26-01 exercise under contested communications conditions.