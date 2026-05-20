Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered helmet displays and more on view from Vuzix at SOF Week 2026

News

May 20, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered helmet displays and more on view from Vuzix at SOF Week 2026
Image courtesy Vuzix

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA, Fla. Vuzix Corp. -- a company that supplies artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and sugmented-reality (AR) technologies -- is showing its advanced waveguide solutions during SOF Week 2026, underway now in Tampa,

On display at the show will be the Vuzix CIV-40-2 waveguide, which offers a full-color 40-degree field of view plus HD resolution; the CIV-40-2 is designed for vertical-mount helmet-mounted displays (HMDs).

The company's announcement states that its lightweight solutions are designed for covert nighttime operations with minimal forward light glow and exceptional daylight visibility, enabling hands-free access to mission-critical information while enhancing the user's situational awareness, mobility, and operational effectiveness. 

Interested SOF Week 2026 attendees may visit Vuzix will be located in Booth #5823 in the Human Performance and Education zone at the Westin Hotel. 

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