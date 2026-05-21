SOF Week 2026 Wrap-Up | USSOCOM Partnership, Global Special Operations, & Importance of Nonprofits (video)Story
May 21, 2026
At the close of SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Global SOF Foundation COO Meaghan Keeler discusses the Global SOF’s co-sponsorship with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), meeting objectives of USSOCOM Commander Admiral Bradley, the large increase in event attendance, and the successful launch of the new “Outpost” aviation and drone hub at Peter O’Knight Airport.
Keeler also details the two ways the SOF Week highlights non-profits — the SOF Community Corridor and the Nonprofit Round Robin.
Topics include:
- Co-sponsorship of SOF Week with USSOCOM
- Admiral Bradley’s first SOF Week as USSOCOM Commander
- Successful launch of the Outpost
- The importance of nonprofits at SOF Week Major increase in SOF Week attendance