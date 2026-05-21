SOF Week 2026 Wrap-Up | USSOCOM Partnership, Global Special Operations, & Importance of Nonprofits (video)

Meaghan Keller, COO, Global SOF Foundation

At the close of SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Global SOF Foundation COO Meaghan Keeler discusses the Global SOF’s co-sponsorship with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), meeting objectives of USSOCOM Commander Admiral Bradley, the large increase in event attendance, and the successful launch of the new “Outpost” aviation and drone hub at Peter O’Knight Airport.