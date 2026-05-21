Military Embedded Systems

How AI and Edge Computing Are Transforming Battlefield Drones (video)

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May 21, 2026

Jim Ison, Chief Product Officer for One Stop Systems (OSS)

 

At SOF Week 2026, Jim Ison, Chief Product Officer for One Stop Systems (OSS), discusses how edge computing and AI-enabled hardware are helping modern warfighters process and act on battlefield data faster than ever before.

 

The interview explores how OSS is bringing data center-class computing power into tactical environments across land, sea and air platforms, supporting applications ranging from autonomous drones to sensor fusion and AI-driven target tracking.

The discussion also features Latent AI CEO and Co-founder Jags Kandasamy highlighting Latent AI's partnership with OSS deliver low-SWaP AI solutions capable of enabling autonomous drone operations and reducing operator workload in complex operational environments.

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One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
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