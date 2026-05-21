How AI and Edge Computing Are Transforming Battlefield Drones (video)Sponsored Story
May 21, 2026
The interview explores how OSS is bringing data center-class computing power into tactical environments across land, sea and air platforms, supporting applications ranging from autonomous drones to sensor fusion and AI-driven target tracking.
The discussion also features Latent AI CEO and Co-founder Jags Kandasamy highlighting Latent AI's partnership with OSS deliver low-SWaP AI solutions capable of enabling autonomous drone operations and reducing operator workload in complex operational environments.
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One Stop Systems (OSS)
Escondido, CA 92029